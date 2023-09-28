UPDATED – STUDENT ARRESTED: Threats Made Against Luther Middle School, City Hall Found as Not Credible

Updated 9/28/23 at 3:40 pm – see below

Two threats were made against Burbank public buildings in the past week that police have both ruled out as not credible.

Last Friday, a bomb threat was made regarding Burbank’s City Hall on the second floor. Besides offices, the second floor is also where the City Council Chambers are located.

According to Sgt. Steven Turner of the Burbank Police Department, ” A non-credible threat was made that there was a bomb at City Hall. BPD conducted a thorough search of City Hall with the assistance of a Bomb Detection Canine and found no evidence of explosives. Federal authorities are aware of the threat and are assisting with the investigation.”

He said only the second floor was evacuated until an all-clear was given to resume business.

The City of Burbank also sent out a social media post by the Burbank Unified School District today about a potential threat reported at Luther Burbank Middle School.

Burbank Unified School Superintendent John Paramo sent out the following statement on Facebook:

Dear BUSD Community,

Last night, the Burbank Police Department (BPD) received a call that there was a potential threat posted on social media regarding Luther Burbank Middle School. The police investigated, and they determined there was no credible threat. Unfortunately, rumors are circulating on social media sites. Please be assured that if there are any concerns about your child’s safety, we will inform you immediately. Luther is safe, and there is no threat to students and staff. We wish to thank BPD for their assistance. We take all alleged threats very seriously. If you hear something concerning, please get in touch with school administrators or law enforcement. If there is an urgent concern outside of school hours, you can also call law enforcement. The non-emergency phone number for BPD is (818) 238-3000.





John M. Paramo, Ed.D (He/Him/His) Burbank Unified School District Superintendent johnparamo@burbankusd.org 818-729-4422

There was no information as to how the threats were received or what the threat to Luther Middle School was.

UPDATE: Burbank Police Sergeant Steven Turner released the following information regarding the incident at Luther Middle School.

Burbank police have arrested a 13-year-old student, who was later released to his parents after receiving a citation for criminal threats. Police allege that the student had made a social media post the night before and, in the post, had a firearm.

Burbank detectives immediately started their investigation last night, identified the student and made the arrest. They say the parents cooperated with the department and turned over the toy firearm in the post.