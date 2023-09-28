UPDATED – STUDENT ARRESTED: Threats Made Against Luther Middle School, City Hall Found as Not Credible

Updated 9/28/23 at 3:40 pm – see below
Two threats were made against Burbank public buildings in the past week that police have both ruled out as not credible.
Last Friday, a bomb threat was made regarding Burbank’s City Hall on the second floor. Besides offices, the second floor is also where the City Council Chambers are located.
According to Sgt. Steven Turner of the Burbank Police Department, ” A non-credible threat was made that there was a bomb at City Hall. BPD conducted a thorough search of City Hall with the assistance of a Bomb Detection Canine and found no evidence of explosives. Federal authorities are aware of the threat and are assisting with the investigation.”
He said only the second floor was evacuated until an all-clear was given to resume business.
The City of Burbank also sent out a social media post by the Burbank Unified School District today about a potential threat reported at Luther Burbank Middle School.
Burbank Unified School Superintendent John Paramo sent out the following statement on Facebook:
There was no information as to how the threats were received or what the threat to Luther Middle School was.
UPDATE: Burbank Police Sergeant Steven Turner released the following information regarding the incident at Luther Middle School.
Burbank police have arrested a 13-year-old student, who was later released to his parents after receiving a citation for criminal threats. Police allege that the student had made a social media post the night before and, in the post, had a firearm.
Burbank detectives immediately started their investigation last night, identified the student and made the arrest. They say the parents cooperated with the department and turned over the toy firearm in the post.