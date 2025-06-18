Three Burbank Artists Reunite for Art Show Benefiting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Three Burbank natives, Colin Recchio, Brent Myers, and George Kalcoff, are proving that friendship, art, and community can come together to make a powerful impact. The trio, who have remained close since their teenage years growing up in Burbank, are reuniting for Art 76 2025, an art show and fundraiser to benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA).

The event takes place on Saturday, June 28, from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Los Angeles Center Studios in The Refinery space, located at 450 S Bixel St, Los Angeles, CA 90017. Admission is free, and guests just need to mention that they’re there for the art show at the gate to gain entry.

More than just an art exhibit, Art 76 2025 is a deeply personal mission for Recchio, whose daughter received life-saving care from CHLA after having heart issues shortly after birth. “All we could talk about was how amazing CHLA was, and how those people are magicians. What they deal with day in and day out is unreal. We knew just how fortunate and grateful we were to be able to leaver with our daughter and clean bill of health,” shared Recchio.

The experience left such a lasting impact that Recchio and Myers launched the first Art 76 fundraiser two years ago with a $10,000 goal. “We ended up brining in $15,000,” said Recchio. “We talked to so many people who had the same great experiences with the hospital that we knew we had to keep doing this.”

Art 76 2025

This year, they brought Kalcoff into the mix after reconnecting at his own art show at The Colony Theatre. “As soon as Colin told me it was going to benefit that hospital, I was instantly in,” said Kalcoff. “They’re like my brothers, which makes it feel extra special.”

All three artists still live in Burbank and credit the city for shaping their creative lives. “Burbank’s got a lot of layers,” said Kalcoff. “We have a lot of love for our town, it’s always been there for us. Now we want to give back and have people come out and support the kids.”

The name “Art 76” comes from the original show venue—an old gas station on the studio lot—offered free of charge by Los Angeles Center Studios. Recchio and Myers transformed the space into a gallery in just 48 hours. This year, the studio has offered a larger and more prominent space, and even features the event on its website as a proud partner.

The show will include between 60 and 80 original works by Recchio, Myers and Kalcoff, ranging from classical oil painting and pen-and-ink illustration, graffiti style to pop culture inspired pieces. Kalcoff describes his style as “classically trained with a modern push,” blending traditional technique with bold contemporary themes.

Even those not looking to buy art are encouraged to attend. “Even if art is out of your range, you can still make a donation—any amount matters,” said Recchio. “What you would spend to go to the zoo—put it in for Children’s Hospital.”

Guests will also be able to purchase Children’s Hospital merch at the show and have help to guide visitors through the donation process. Art 76 2025 isn’t just about the artwork, it’s a testament to community roots, lasting friendships, and giving back with heart.