UPDATED: Three Killed on Glenoaks After Possible Street Racing Incident

Updated 8/4/21 at 3:30 pm – The Coronor has identified the three victims killed as Cerain Anthony Raekwon Baker, 21, from Pasadena, Jaiden Kishon Johnson, 20, from Burbank, and Natalee Asal Moghaddam, 20, from Calabasas

Three innocent victims were killed after two vehicles traveling northbound on Glenoaks struck them in what police say appeared to be racing.

Around 11:50 pm on Tuesday, August 3, police say that two vehicles, a black Mercedes Benz and a gray Kia, were traveling northbound on Glenoaks at what police say was a high rate of speed for several blocks and they believe appeared to be street racing.

Scene from the accident that occurred at Andover and Glenoaks (Photo by Ross A. Benson)

According to a release by Burbank police, a Volkswagen traveling southbound on Glenoaks appeared to make a left-hand turn onto Andover from Glenoaks when it was struck by the Kia.

Police were first dispatched to the scene for a traffic accident with serious injuries and a vehicle on fire and when they arrived on the scene found the Volkswagen on fire with two individuals deceased that had been ejected.

One person was still trapped in the Volkswagen and fire department personal used the ‘jaws the life’ to free the victim and they transported the victim to a trauma center. A later search of the area found the third victim a short distance away in the front yard of a nearby residence, who was also deceased. The Kia involved was a block away with the driver sustaining serious injuries and was transported by paramedics to a nearby trauma center. There were no other passengers in the Kia.

There were two occupants of the Mercedes Benz who remained at the scene and both were interviewed by investigators and were released at the scene.

(Photo by Ross A. Benson)

All three victims from the Volkswagen, a female, and two males, appeared to be in their early 20’s. The identity of the victims has not been released, pending next of kin notification.

This collision remains under investigation by Burbank Police Department Traffic Detectives. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact the Burbank Police Traffic Bureau at (818) 238-3100.

Upon completion of the investigation, Detectives will present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for criminal filing consideration.