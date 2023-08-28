Three Local Girls Volleyball Teams Hope To Rebound

The Bears, Bulldogs and Pioneers are looking to getting back on a winning mark.

By Rick Assad

One could say that a season ago was an off season for the three local girls’ volleyball teams, Burrough High, Burbank and Providence.

The Bears were the only team to make the CIF Southern Section playoffs and lost to Santa Barbara in three sets in a Division VI match.

The Bears, who went 7-17 and 5-5 in the Pacific League, will have fifteen players and feature four seniors and they include outside hitter Tawnie Ohrt, middle blocker Sadie Lomet, defensive specialist Amina Rock and middle blocker Tara Rauenswinder.

Six juniors will be featured and they are opposite hitter Lily McTeer, middle blocker Naomie Zavala, opposite hitter Narissa Wareebor, opposite hitter Kiana Hildebrandt, defensive specialist Natalie Panozo and setter Bella Barerra.

Three sophomores dot the club and they are middle blocker Khloe Pavia, outside hitter Savana Lay and outside hitter Sienna Lay.

Two first-year players have made the team, and they are defensive specialist Nasiyah Chapman and outside hitter Zoe Davis.

“We will be better than last year,” said Bears’ longtime coach Edwin Real. “We have a tough preseason schedule, and we hope that will get us ready for [Pacific] League play. The goal of this team is to get back to the top of the Pacific League.”

The Bulldogs are coming off a season in which they went 7-19 and 4-5 in league and are young and eagar, and will give everything they have on the court.

The team consists of thirteen players, and there are seven seniors and include libero Olivia Romagnino, opposite hitter Addy Ritner, middle blocker Astoria Torres, libero Emily Topajikian, opposite hitter Raquel Fox, middle blocker Ava Rosalino and outside hitter Ally Molloy.

There are six juniors, and they are outside hitter Maddy Edwards, outside hitter Allie Foenander, libero Jaimie Moon, opposite hitter Brianna [Bee] Barona, setter Carly Chapman and setter Arpa Khechadorian.

Morgan Bolger is a former Bulldog player and a first-year coach.

“I think this is going to be a comeback year for Burbank High girls’ volleyball,” she said. “They have lost a lot of confidence these past few years and I feel like they finally are getting back into the love of the sport. I’m so excited for them and I can’t wait to see how they perform.”

The Pioneers were 18-17 and 2-10 in the Prep League last campaign and are led by Shelby Stanger, the coach.

Providence boasts twelve players, and feature three seniors, and include setter Gabriella Aves, setter/outside hitter Cailey Ocampo and libero Thalia Cintron.

There are six juniors, and they are defensive specialist/libero Mia Allinson, outside hitter/middle blocker Kylie De Vries, setter Ava De La Cruz Catotoca, outside hitter/middle blocker Shannon Ferrell, defensive specialist Sofia Martinez and outside hitter/middle blocker Luciana Mongelli.

Two freshmen are on the squad, and they are outside hitter/middle blocker Caterina Gambaro and defensive specialist/libero Emily Steward. Kailey Ho is also a member of the team.