Four Men Arrested After ‘Bank Jugging’ Vehicle Burglary

Four men from Houston, Texas have been arrested in connection with a vehicle burglary after following the victim from a bank and then breaking into her vehicle.

On February 7, 2022, the Burbank Police Department responded to 141 North Glenoaks Boulevard regarding a vehicle burglary report. During the investigation, officers learned the victim had arrived at the location after withdrawing money from a bank. The victim left the currency in her car and walked away, only to return and find her vehicle’s window smashed and money stolen from within.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video, which provided footage of the suspects and their vehicle. On February 12, 2022, at about 5:30 pm, Burbank Police Detectives located the vehicle and suspects depicted in the surveillance video as they arrived at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Burbank Police Detectives, along with the assistance of Los Angeles Airport Police, stopped and detained four suspects, who Detectives believe were at the airport to fly to Houston, Texas.

A search of the suspects and their vehicle revealed evidence linking them to the crime at 141 North Glenoaks Boulevard. Detectives are looking into the possibility and likelihood these same suspects are responsible for additional crimes in Burbank and surrounding cities. The four suspects have been identified as 34-year-old Joshua Cabiness, 32-year-old Timothy Graham, 34-year-old Willie Collins, and 34-year-old Carlos Rusi, all from Houston, Texas. All four have been booked for 459 PC – Burglary, 594(b)(1) PC – Vandalism, and 487(a) PC – Grand Theft. All four are being held in lieu of $100,000 bail each and are due to appear in court on February 15, 2022. Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

What is “bank jugging” and how can you prevent yourself from falling victim?

“Bank jugging” is the term used to describe the common practice of criminals who sit in bank parking lots and watch customers come and go. These criminals watch customers as they leave the bank and typically target those carrying bank envelopes, money bags, and/or coin boxes. Thieves will select the customer they believe to be in possession of a large amount of currency and will follow the customer to their next destination, at which point they break into the victim’s vehicle and steal the money from within.

HOW CAN YOU PROTECT YOURSELF?

Be aware of your surroundings, especially occupied parked vehicles in the parking lot

Conceal money before entering and exiting the bank

Be aware of anyone that may be watching and or following you

DO NOT leave your bank envelope, money bag, coin box, or currency in your vehicle 

If you suspect you are being targeted or followed, call the police immediately

If you see a crime in progress or anything that appears to be suspicious, report it immediately to the Burbank Police Department. Our 24-hour non-emergency number is (818) 238-3000. For emergencies only, dial 9-1-1.