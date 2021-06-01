Three More Arrested After Tinhorn Flats Confrontation Over the Weekend

Another weekend brought protesters back to Tinhorn Flats over the weekend and this time police had to arrest three after they broke through the chained fence and refused to leave the area after being warned by police.

According to Sgt. Emil Brimway of the Burbank Police Department, protesters broke through the fenced area around 3:45 pm Saturday which made in violation of the posted order/trespassing law.

“Police declared it an unlawful assembly and the majority of the crowd dispersed. Three people remained inside the closed-off fenced area despite several opportunities to leave under order of the police. They were placed under arrest for refusing to leave a declared unlawful assembly and delaying/obstructing a police officer in the performance of their duties,” said Brimway in an email.

Arrested at the scene were Laurence Ashley Jeffrey, 43-year-old from West Hollywood, Adam Eugene, 55-year-old from Azusa, and Erik Brian Cryder, 51-year-old from Oxnard. Brimway said that all three were arrested and booked for 148(a)(a) PC – Resisting/Obstructing and 9-1-1-104.A.6 BMC – Failure to comply with an order to vacate.

All three were than cited and released per the COVID-19 protocols. They have a court date set for August 3, 2021.

There was an individual who said he was pepper-sprayed by another protester. A report was taken by police and paramedics responded to the scene.

At one time, police were forced to shut down traffic in both directions on Magnolia Blvd. and even brought out several of their ‘jail vans’ had the protesters not began to obey orders from the police department.