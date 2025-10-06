Three More Inducted to Burbank Athletics Walk of Fame

David C. Lee Sr., Joe Stratton and Jesse Cisneros become newest members of an elite group.

The city of Burbank, Parks and Recreation Department, inducted three more members into the Athletics Walk of Fame Saturday morning at George Izay Park.

David C. Lee Sr., Joe Stratton, and Jesse Cisneros each earned their stars for the boardwalk at the Olive Ave. park for their lifetime contributions to youth and adult sports conducted within the parks and recreation department.

The list of Hall of Famers is now up to 87. The inaugural class, inducted in 2004, included 16 members.

Parks 2025 Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony

Mayor Nikki Perez, City Councilman Konstantine Anthony, and Parks and Recreation Director Marisa Garcia were on hand to participate in the ceremony, along with many others who were already honorees of the distinguished award.

Lee began working in youth sports in the community in 2008 and has worked as an umpire, referee and coach.

From 2012 to 2015, he coached the equivalent of 39 youth sports seasons, often managing multiple teams per season. He even coached after his own children had grown up and out of various age divisions.

Lee has also played and or managed in 56 seasons of slow-pitch softball.

Strattan first began participation in Burbank youth sports back in 1981 when he played T-ball. He later went on to coach his three daughters in softball. Over the years he coached a total of 27 seasons and nearly 400 girls. He also won several sportsmanship awards along the way.

In 2023, Strattan joined the Parks and Recreation Department as a Recreation Leader.