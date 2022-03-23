Three sentenced to Prison for Pharmacy Robberies in Burbank, Elsewhere

Three men responsible for a spree of pharmacy burglaries in Los Angeles County, including the City of Burbank, have been convicted and sentenced to prison.

Between June of 2019 and January of 2020, the Cities of Burbank, Glendale, and Pasadena were plagued with a rash of pharmacy burglaries, where the suspects would break in overnight and steal hydrocodone and promethazine with codeine.

Investigators reviewed hours of surveillance video, interviewed witnesses, and identified three suspects responsible for the burglaries. On February 4, 2020, a search warrant was executed at a hotel in Inglewood, CA where one of the suspects was residing. Evidence was located in the hotel room linking the suspects to the burglaries.

All three suspects were ultimately arrested and charged with five felony counts of burglary and two felony counts of attempted burglary by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The suspects were identified as 24-year-old Desmond Sims of Riverside, 18-year-old Rayquan Florence of Los Angeles, and 28-year-old Brandon Bradford of Los Angeles.

On March 15, 2022, Sims, Florence, and Bradford appeared in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, and were convicted for their involvement in the crimes outlined above. Sims and Bradford were sentenced to 32 months in prison, and Rayquan was sentenced to 24 months in prison.