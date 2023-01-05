Time to Discard your Live Christmas Trees with Options Available

Christmas tree drop-off stations will be available beginning Monday, December 26th, through Friday, January 27th, at the following locations:

Ralph Foy Park 3211 W Victory Blvd

Verdugo Park 3201 W Verdugo Ave

McCambridge Park 1515 N Glenoaks Blvd

Residents may leave their trees for curbside pick-up from Monday, January 9th, through Friday, January 27th.

Alternatively, residents may cut their trees into pieces and dispose of the cuttings in green carts.

No curbside pick-up or drop-off stations will be available after Jan. 27th.