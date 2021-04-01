Tinhorn Flats Owner Arrested by Burbank Police Thursday Night

By
Craig Sherwood
-
0
1042
Lucas Lepejian, one of the owners, shows up at Tinhorn Flats on Wednesday morning to find the City paddle locked the doors shut per a court order. (Photo by Ross A. Benson)

Burbank police have confirmed that they have arrested Lucas Lepejian, one of the listed owners of Tinhorn Flats Thursday night.

According to Lt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department, police took Lepejian into custody tonight where he will be booked at the Burbank Police Station. Because of the current CODID-19 situation, after the booking process is completed, he will be issued a citation and released.

When asked what the reason for the arrest, Green said that it was failing to follow a court order.

This comes within hours after the latest release by the City.

