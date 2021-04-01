Tinhorn Flats Owner Arrested by Burbank Police Thursday Night

Burbank police have confirmed that they have arrested Lucas Lepejian, one of the listed owners of Tinhorn Flats Thursday night.

According to Lt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department, police took Lepejian into custody tonight where he will be booked at the Burbank Police Station. Because of the current CODID-19 situation, after the booking process is completed, he will be issued a citation and released.

When asked what the reason for the arrest, Green said that it was failing to follow a court order.

This comes within hours after the latest release by the City.