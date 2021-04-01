Tinhorn Flats Saga Continues: “City of Burbank Continues to Be Disappointed”

April 1 saw an escalation in the battle between the City of Burbank and Tinhorn Flats to make the restaurant come into compliance with a court order issued last week.

After padlocking the doors last week and having the ownership of Tinhorn Flats cut one off to let people in, on Thursday, April 1 the owners found that the City had come and boarded up all the doors at the restaurant.

Once again, the ownership was defiant in what they insist in a Facebook post that, “We will NOT comply with government over-reach and tyranny. This is NOT about public safety. This is ONLY about FEAR & CONTROL.”

Today they also posted a picture on Facebook that showed the boarded-up back door pried open with the post that said, “City attempted to board us up. No problem! Will be open today normal hours! Come on in for some drinks!”

On Wednesday, March 31 in a press release about red-tagging the restaurant that, ‘If anyone cuts the locks and reopens or enters the building, they can be taken into police custody for refusing to leave the building and the Burbank Police Department can take other appropriate action.”

In a release issued late Thursday by the City, Burbank Police Chief Scott LaChasse said, “The Burbank Police Department vehemently condemns the actions of Tin Horn Flats and their persistent unlawful behavior”.

Both the City and Tinhorn Flats are due again in Court on April 9 to resume the City’s case.

Here is the text of the release by the City of Burbank at 6:39 pm April 1:

While Tin Horn Flats continues to flagrantly ignore and violate Court orders to shut down restaurant operations, the City of Burbank has taken extraordinary measures to obtain compliance. This includes turning off the electricity and revoking the Conditional Use Permit after the County Public Health Department revoked their health permit.

Most recently, on March 31, the City red tagged the building located at 2623 West Magnolia Boulevard, known as Tin Horn Flats, after finding significant life safety hazards.

Tin Horn Flats continues to reopen, removing boards placed by the City over the doors and cutting locks, exposing customers and patrons supporting the restaurant to dangerous conditions and on-going violations.

“The Burbank Police Department vehemently condemns the actions of Tin Horn Flats and their persistent unlawful behavior,” stated Police Chief Scott LaChasse. “We continue to make strategic decisions and take measured actions to keep our personnel and community safe. Sharing our plan prior to implementation could endanger lives. Our actions will always be based on protecting our public and in compliance with the law.”

This has been a challenging situation that may not be easily understood and resolved, especially when you are dealing with persons who willfully disobey the law. This is a very divisive issue within our City and it’s at a time when we should be focusing on our recovery from the pandemic, but instead it is being overshadowed by this one defiant actor in our community.