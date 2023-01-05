Titanic: The Exhibition Comes to Los Angeles

All aboard the RMS Titanic! Embark on a journey through time and history at the newly opened Titanic: The Exhibition in Los Angeles. This walk-through experience is fun for the whole family and includes over 300 artifacts, life-size recreations, and a virtual reality tour.

Titanic: The Exhibition, Photo by Ashley Erikson

Titanic: The Exhibition takes visitors through the historical events that took place on the morning of April 15, 1912 when the ship sank in the waters of the North Atlantic, losing over 1500 people to the sea. The experience opened in November and is produced by Imagine Exhibitions and Fever, with tickets starting at just $29.50.

As you begin your journey aboard the RMS Titanic, each guest receives a boarding pass correlating to a real person that boarded in 1912. The boarding pass gives you the person’s name, country of origin, age, occupation, and class. As you trek through the realistic rooms of the ship, you can feel what it was like to be that passenger and at the end of the experience you search for your name on the wall to see if they survived that fateful day.

As you pass through rooms, you are completely emerged into the ship, viewing dining quarters, boiler room, lounges, and the first, second, and third class galleries. Every detail recreates the luxuriousness of the ship’s design all the way from the carved wood doorways to the elegant chandeliers. The most impressive of them all is the life-size recreation of the ship’s Grand Staircase, made famous in the 1997 James Cameron film, Titanic.

Titanic: The Exhibition, Photo by Ashley Erikson

Just as impressive is the recreation of the promenade deck, where visitors can feel like they are walking on the exterior of the ship under a star-filled night sky. After the walk through of artifacts and rooms, the exhibition takes you through the final hours that the RMS Titanic remained above water, recounting every minute of distress calls and just how many people made it out of each life boat, many of which were not even half full.

At the final gallery, guests walk across a glass floor giving a peek into the broken china left at the bottom of the ocean near the wreckage. Here in this Discovery Gallery you can watch an informative film on the first glimpses made of the wreckage, in which the Titanic was discovered underwater 73 years after its demise, and the forensic research that took place, giving us a window into the sinking of the world’s most famous ship.

Titanic: The Exhibition, Photo by Ashley Erikson

Other fun and interactive experiences along the way include a virtual reality tour where you are in a submarine sifting through the wreckage at the bottom of the Atlantic ocean. You can also take and purchase a souvenir photo on the edge of the Titanic, recreating the iconic moment where Rose and Jack press against the wind at the bow of the ship. For those with appreciation of the 1997 blockbuster film, the exhibition also includes props and costumes from the movie, along with a recreation of the “Heart of the Ocean” necklace.

Titanic: The Exhibition is open to all ages and takes about an hour to to visit. There is also a well sized gift shop with RMS Titanic themed souvenirs. For tickets and more info visit https://thetitanicexhibition.com/los-angeles/#info