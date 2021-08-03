To Cold Brew, or Iced Coffee: This Summer, That is the Question

Coffee is an all-season drink that can be enjoyed all year long. Still, each presents the opportunity to explore and indulge with fitting recipes and pours that complement your seasonal activities.

So while the summer season smolders on and you opt to elevate your cup of coffee to both pick you up and cool you down, here’s what to know about cold brews versus iced coffees.

While both are served cold, chilled over ice, their difference lies in the brewing method. For coffee connoisseurs, this makes all the difference.

The Cold Brew Truth

The name really says it all. Cold brew coffee begins its brewing process with steeping coffee grounds in cold water for twenty-four hours. This process and time retains the solubles in the coffee, rather than dissolving them in heat or boiling water while also releasing qualities that attribute to the taste of the coffee with a more sweet and smooth finish and notably less bitter. It tends to be served with ice to balance the stronger flavor of the coffee.

Iced, Iced Coffee

There is far less mystery in an iced coffee. For this drink the coffee is brewed traditionally and served over ice. It is recommended to allow the coffee to cool down before it is mixed with ice to avoid watering it down or diluting the flavor. For iced coffee lovers who enjoy this drink at home, consider freezing your favorite coffee in ice cubes to use in your iced coffee in lieu of regular ice cubes.

Keep Cool with Your Cup

However you prefer to cool off with coffee, you can’t go wrong with either of these choices. Don Francisco’s Coffee, and its varieties of flavors and brews, are made only with 100% Arabica Coffee from some of the world’s best coffee-growing regions to ensure you are getting the best quality coffee in your cup. If you’re trying cold brew for the first time, try out this refreshing recipe below.

Cold Brew at Home

WHAT YOU NEED

1 Don Francisco’s Coffee Organic Cold Brew foil pouch (2 pitcher packs inside)

1 glass pitcher with lid

4 cups of cold filtered water (for steeping)

3 cups of cold filtered water (for diluting)

STEP 1: MIX

Open the foil pouch and gently place 2 pitcher packs into a glass pitcher. We recommend a large, wide, airtight pitcher with a lid.

STEP 2: ADD WATER AND STEEP

Pour 4 (8 fl oz) cups of cold filtered water into the pitcher and close tightly with the lid. (It’s normal for pitcher packs to float). Place your pitcher into the fridge for 24 hours.

STEP 3: REMOVE PITCHER PACKS

Grab the cold brew from the fridge and carefully remove the pitcher packs to avoid tearing. Add 3 (8 fl oz) cups of cold filtered water to the pitcher.

STEP 4: SERVE

Pour into a tall glass with ice, or skip the ice for a bolder taste. Enjoy!

Don Francisco’s Coffee Tip: Cold Brew stays fresh for up to seven days in the refrigerator. For a stronger brew, add less water in the final dilution step.

Special to myBurbank Readers: Don Francisco’s Coffee will give one of their great coffee basket to one reader who subscribes to the myBurbank YouTube Channel during the month of August 2021. All you have to do is subscribe to be entered. The winner is to be chosen on September 1, 2021, by random drawing. One winner only, nothing to purchase!