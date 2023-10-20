Tocaya Organica Serves Up Fresh, Colorful Dishes And Drinks

Open in Toluca Lake since 2019, the Burbank outpost of Tocaya Organica continues to serve fresh, colorful and tasty dishes daily, from late morning until late evening.

We stopped by for a lunch recently and were very impressed with the quality of the food, the decor and the drinks.

If diners need help ordering, an employee will help at the counter, however, it’s very easy to use the q-code and order online. The system is set up so that once an order is placed at a particular table, the drinks and food will be brought out to that table.

We found the space to be airy, filled with light and with plenty of seating inside and out. Shrimp and mahi-mahi ceviche with house-made tortilla chips and ripe avocado is fantastic at Tocaya Organica. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

Tocaya Organica’s menu was impressive, filled with a wide range of vegan, vegetarian and healthy meat options and an array of non-alcoholic and alcohol-based drinks.

The salmon bowl was excellent, with blackened salmon, roasted vegetables, a lime crema and rice. Served warm, the bowl was a delicious combination of flavors and textures.

The shrimp and mahi-mahi ceviche was perfectly citrusy, fresh and tangy. The ripe avocado and house-made tortilla chips were excellent accompaniments.

A Baja taco of fried fish with cabbage and a spicy-sweet sauce, nestled in a soft blue corn tortilla, provided an explosion of flavors with each bite. A selection of three Tocaya Organica tacos: salmon, chicken tinga and Baja (fried fish.) (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

The salmon taco in a blue corn tortilla was good, but we found the sauce a little heavy on the heat. The chicken tinga taco was also very tasty and not as spicy as the salmon.

Tocaya Organica has a nice selection of vegan tacos that are next on our to-try list.

We also tried the hibiscus ginger agua fresca and the hibiscus paloma cocktail. Both were light and refreshing.

The menu is quite expansive and impressive. We look forward to our next meal at Tocaya Organica.

Diners receive one hour free parking validation for the lot directly behind the restaurant that they share with Mendocino Farms.

Restaurant Info: Tocaya Organica is located at 4303 W. Riverside Drive, Burbank, CA 91505. (818) 641-1921. Tocaya Organica is open daily 10:30 a.m to 10:00 p.m.

Tocaya Organica receives: Tops In Town

