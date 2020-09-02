Tom Flavin Announces His Retirement from Burbank Chamber Jamie Keyser Acts as Interim

Tom Flavin, CEO of the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, has announced his retirement effective September 11. Flavin, who has served as CEO since April 2016, was instrumental in delivering improvements to the Chamber and in serving the business community of Burbank.

While CEO, Flavin conceived the Better Burbank Corporation (BBC), which works to strengthen

the Burbank economy by working in tandem with the Chamber of Commerce. Flavin was also a

passionate advocate for much-needed housing in Burbank, often speaking at City Council and

representing important projects.

“Tom has been a dynamic leader for the Chamber,” said board chair Karen Vopei-Gussow. “He

has made an enormous impact over the last four years and we wish him well in his retirement.”

Replacing him as a consulting interim CEO is Jamie Keyser Thomas, a community leader widely

known for her effectiveness who has been employed by The Walt Disney Company since 1991.

Keyser, who has led the Disney VoluntEARS Leadership Council, is a Leadership Burbank alumna

(and past chair). Through her professional and personal service, she has impacted practically

every significant non-profit and service organization in the City.

“I am excited to serve as a consultant during this interim,” Thomas said. “The Chamber

represents all types of businesses within Burbank, both large and small. I really want to help

them be strong in this devastating time of need.” “Jamie will be a dynamic asset to the Chamber,” Vopei-Gussow stated.

Flavin, a former City Councilman who also served as Burbank Mayor from 1990 to 1991, added, “I

have enjoyed renewing old Burbank acquaintances and making many new friends. Burbank

truly is a World-Class City on all counts.”

Thomas will start on September 8.