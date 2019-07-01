Tony’s Bella Vista Thanks The Community For Thirty Two Great Years

Letter to the Editor

As of the close of business on June 30, 2019, Tony’s Bella Vista has closed its doors for good.

To our family, friends and loyal customers, please know this was not an easy decision after 32 years, but the time has come for change.

We wish we could have welcomed each of you into our family establishment one last time, to show you how truly grateful we are for your patronage over the years.

Please know that we remain deeply committed to this amazing community, as we have been blessed to call it home for four generations.

With Gratitude,

Tony’s Bella Vista Ristorante