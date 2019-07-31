Top Entertainment Vehicles Spotlight 9th Annual Downtown Burbank Car Classic

Top celebrity vehicles, more than 200 classic and modified cars, automotive-related vendors, and deejays spinning music from the decades will be in the spotlight at the 9th Annual Downtown Burbank Car Classic on Saturday, August 3 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The Downtown Burbank Car Classic is free and open to the public.

Picture cars from Vehicle Effects, the Television Motion Picture Car Club, Unique Twist, and much more will cover six blocks amid 400 shops and restaurants in Downtown Burbank’s thriving commercial neighborhood, on San Fernando Boulevard from Magnolia Boulevard to Angeleno Avenue.

A special Red Carpet Expo dedicated to famous cars from film and television will include numerous automobiles designed by Vehicle Effects and driven by the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba , and Jason Statham from Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019). In addition, the Television Motion Picture Car Club will feature cars including the 2008 Shelby Mustang GT500 from NBC’s Knight Rider and the 1954 Oldsmobile S-88 from the feature Film Walk the Line (2005).

Expect to see a wide selection of exotic, classic, and collector cars lovingly restored by vehicle owners representing the best in Southern California car culture.

For more information, please visit https://dtnbur.com/whats-happening/

About the PBID: The Downtown Burbank PBID (Property Based Improvement District) is a benefit assessment district whose goal is to fund and manage improvements and promote economic vitality in Downtown Burbank. The PBID is funded by property owners who agreed to self-assess their properties to fund projects and programs that market and promote the area, provide infrastructure improvements, leasing support and increase visitation. The PBID was originally formed in 2003. The Downtown Burbank Car Classic is fully funded by the PBID.