Toy-Raiser to Benefit Family Promise of the Verdugos





Tequilas Burbank and Family Promise of the Verdugos once again joined forces to collect toys for children in need during the holiday season. This year, however, joining the community effort, are Mayor Bob Frutos, Burbank Chamber of Commerce, Chief Executive Officer, Jaime Keyser Thomas, Member Services Coordinator, Leslie Smith, and Burbank Police Commissioner Romik Hacobian.



Planning meeting held at Tequilas with Mayor Bob Frutos, Patricia Rivera, Jamie Keyser, Leslie Smith, Romic Hacobian, and Albert Hernandez. (Photo by © Ross A Benson)

Frutos, Keyser Thomas, Smith, and Hacobian have an extensive history of commitment and dedication to the City of Burbank as well as many other local organizations. The community effort has resulted in combining resources which will increase the ability to assist more families during the holidays.





The toy-raising efforts begin on Friday, November 26, 2021, and end on December 24, 2021. This year, there is an increase in toy drop-off locations from two to six. The public is invited to participate by bringing toys to any of the drop off locations listed below:



1) Tequilas Burbank 4310 W. Magnolia Boulevard, Burbank, CA.

2) Chamber of Commerce 200 West Magnolia Boulevard, Burbank, CA.

3) Morrison Burbank 3821 W Magnolia Boulevard, Burbank, CA.

4) Barragan’s 730 N. Victory Boulevard, Burbank, CA.

5) Romancing The Bean 3413 W. Magnolia Boulevard, Burbank, CA.

6) Over and Under 310 N. San Fernando Boulevard, Burbank, CA.





Additionally, this is the first year there will be a No Host, Kick-Off Toy-Raiser event at Tequilas Burbank. It’s on Sunday, December 5th from 5-8 PM. Santa will be available for pictures. Adults and children are welcome. Each guest is encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for children ages one through fourteen. Guest can RSVP to 818-516-9250 to attend.





Patricia Rivera of Tequilas and Albert Hernandez of Family Promise of the Verdugo’s. (Photo by © Ross A Benson)

Chief Executive Officer of Family Promise of The Verdugos, Albert Hernandez stated, “As 2021 ends and we embark on 2022, the need has never been greater with so many of our Burbank families struggling to make ends meet. This toy drive will be a significant and impactful asset to Burbank. More importantly, the combination of resources will bring joy and smiles to the children of Burbank and the children at the Family Promise of the Verdugos shelters.”