Traffic Accident Claims Life of 71 Year Old Inside Empire Center Parking Lot.

According to an Official News Release from the Burbank Police Department, a pedestrian has died following a traffic collision with a motor vehicle.

On April 21, 2024, at about 1:43 p.m., Burbank Police and Paramedics responded to the Burbank Empire Center parking lot after receiving reports of a major injury traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

When police officers and paramedics arrived, they located a pedestrian in the parking lot, adjacent to Sephora and Krispy Kreme, who was suffering from serious injuries. The 71-year-old male pedestrian was ultimately pronounced deceased by paramedics as a result of the injuries sustained in the collision.

The motor vehicle driver remained at the scene and was interviewed by traffic investigators. Investigators determined neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in regards to the driver.

The identity of the pedestrian will not be released, pending next of kin notification. This collision remains under the investigation of Burbank Police Department Traffic Detective Ryan Murphy. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Detective

Murphy at (818) 238-3103.