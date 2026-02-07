Traffic Accident Leaves Car In Parecarious Position During Daring Rescue

The Burbank Fire Department got dispatched to a Traffic Accident at 10:30 PM at Vanowen and Fairview last night. The dispatch notes included “Vehicle Into A Pole ‘Sideways’ “. When the first Engine arrived on the scene, the incident instantly changed from a standard accident involving a rescue with people trapped inside the automobile to a Technical Rescue.

The Engine Captain now became the Incident Commander till the Battalion Chief arrived on scene. He started requesting additional manpower, additional rescue equipment.

Burbank Police were requested, with 10 officers responding to close streets off to assist with crowd control and traffic investigation. Burbank Water and Power had a truck in the field, and they responded and determined that the snapped wires hanging from the pole were dead and carried no power. If your house lights flickered briefly or your computer reset, the electrical circuit automatically switched to another circuit in a flash.

At one point during the incident, a Burbank Water & Power Crew member was escorted by Burbank Police with Lights and Sirens blaring to the City Yards to get a truck that could hold up the broken pole to make the rescue complete.

While this was all going on, they discovered a young child had been thrown from the car, and Burbank Paramedics scooped them up and rushed off to St. Joseph’s Medical Center with a police escort. Minutes later, the same Paramedics transported the child to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles for proper care.

The male inside the car was extricated and transported to the Los Angeles County USC Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accidents remain under investigation by the Burbank Traffic Division. Anyone who witnessed the accident should contact them at 818-238- 3100. It appears that speed was a factor.

Photos Courtesy the411youtube