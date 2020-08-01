Traffic Accident Leaves One Injured from a Pack-Rat Vehicle

Burbank Police along with Burbank Fire Paramedics responded to the intersection of Buena Vista and Verdugo for a reported traffic accident with injuries late Friday night.

When Burbank Police arrived on scene they found a 3 car traffic accident with one van that had struck the rear of another car.

The Paramedics treated one driver who was the sole occupant of the van, the problem they had to deal with was the van was so filled with materials it blew out the front window and that’s what the sole occupants head hit.

The van was towed and the driver transported to a local hospital with minor head injuries.