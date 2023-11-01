Tragic Hit-and-Run Incident Claims Life of Tommy Sanchez

In a tragic turn of events, Tommy Sanchez, a young man who was out celebrating his birthday with friends, was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Los Angeles. The incident occurred on October 29th at 2:36 a.m., just a day after Sanchez’s birthday.

LAPD release with the vehicle police are looking for

Sanchez grew up in Burbank and attended Disney Elementary, John Muir Middle School, and Burbank High School before moving just three weeks ago. His entire family still lives here in Burbank.

Sanchez and his two friends were riding Lime scooters when an unidentified vehicle struck him. Despite the immediate life-saving measures attempted by his friends, Tommy was pronounced dead at the scene, having been killed on impact.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident fled the scene without stopping to assist or identify themselves. The vehicle that struck Sanchez has been photographed and is currently under investigation by local authorities.

A vigil was held for Sanchez on October 31 at 6 pm at the scene of the accident in Los Feliz at 1055 N Western Ave. Friends, family, and community members gathered to remember Tommy and demand justice for his untimely death.

A GoFundMe page titled “In Loving Memory of Tommy Sanchez…, organized by Javier Sanchez ” has been set up by Javier Sanchez to help cover funeral expenses and support the family during this difficult time. Those wishing to contribute can do so [here].

The local community is urged to come forward with any information that may assist in identifying the driver involved in this tragic incident. Our thoughts are with Tommy’s family and friends during this difficult time.