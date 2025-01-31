Transitioning to Renewable Energy: A Complex Path for Burbank’s Future

Under California state law, Burbank Water and Power is required to have an energy portfolio of 60% renewables by 2030 and be 100% zero carbon by 2045. Switching to renewable energy sources is not as simple as flipping a switch. It is a multifaceted process that requires careful planning, complex contract negotiations with third parties, logistical hurdles such as new infrastructure requirements both in and outside of Burbank, and significant financial investment. As BWP embarks on this journey, residents can expect changes that will ultimately shape the city’s energy landscape—and, by extension, their energy bills. Understanding the steps and challenges involved can help Burbank residents see why this transition is crucial and what it means for the community.

A Complex Transformation at the Intermountain Power Project (IPP)

A significant part of BWP’s transition involves the Intermountain Power Project (IPP) in Delta, Utah. This coal-fired power plant has been a reliable energy source for BWP since the 1980s, but coal’s environmental impact and regulatory pressures mean change is essential.

In 2025, IPP will replace its existing 1,800 MW coal-fired plant with an 840 MW facility utilizing a blend of “green hydrogen”, a zero-carbon energy source and natural gas. The IPP aims to operate with 100% green hydrogen by 2045. Accessing these modern resources for Burbank marks a major milestone toward reducing emissions and shifting away from fossil fuels. This endeavor will also provide valuable experience that could be used by BWP to inform a potential future conversion of BWP’s Magnolia and Lake One natural gas-fired facilities to green hydrogen. Intermountain Power Project (IPP), IPP Renewed Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station

In addition to nuclear energy, hydroelectric power makes up a small but important piece of BWP energy portfolio. BWP receives 2% of its power, annually from the Hoover Dam. Located on the Nevada and Arizona border, this resource provides large hydroelectric power to BWP. This clean energy resource has been online for nearly 100 years.

Hoover Dam

The Southern Transmission System

One of the most critical components of Burbank’s transition to 100% carbon-free energy is the Southern Transmission System (STS), a 490-mile transmission line that connects the IPP in Utah to Southern California. BWP recently negotiated a new contract to secure valuable renewable energy resources for Burbank for decades to come. This 50-year contract will provide access to the STS until 2077.

Without such infrastructure, BWP’s capacity to integrate renewable resources would be severely limited. This is why maintaining transmission rights was a key factor in BWP’s decision to renew its contract with IPP and the STS as it ensures that Burbank will have access to renewable energy options as the market evolves.

Clean Fuel Resources

BWP receives 9% of its power, annually from the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station (Palo Verde). Palo Verde is located in Arizona and is the largest nuclear resource in the United States. The spent fuel for the resource is housed on-site, at a space the size of a football field. BWP has received power from Palo Verde for nearly 40 years. This clean energy resource provides reliable, baseload power—which is power that generates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Navigating the Financial and Technical Challenges

While the shift to renewables is essential, it does not come without significant challenges. The transition from coal to natural gas and, eventually, to green hydrogen at IPP requires a substantial financial commitment. The estimated cost of IPP’s redevelopment has risen to $4.7 billion, and while these costs are shared among the IPP’s many participating utilities, this cost is still considerable for BWP. This increase, along with ongoing maintenance of local energy distribution infrastructure, has an unavoidable impact on residents’ energy bills.

Finally, the lengthy timeline of these projects means that immediate results aren’t possible.

What This Means for Your Energy Bill

For Burbank residents, the financial investments required for this transition to renewables will gradually influence energy bills. While renewable energy sources can help stabilize long-term costs and reduce emissions, the initial investments in infrastructure, technology, and regulatory compliance come with a price. However, these changes are essential to position Burbank for a sustainable and resilient energy future.

The Path Forward: A Community Effort

The journey toward a sustainable energy future is a shared responsibility that requires understanding, patience, and community engagement. As BWP continues to make strides in securing renewable resources and upgrading infrastructure, these investments set Burbank on a course for cleaner, more resilient energy. While the process may be complex and costly, it is a necessary step to ensure that Burbank remains at the forefront of California’s renewable energy goals.

For financial assistance programs or to discuss energy-saving options, go to burbankwaterandpower.com or contact BWP at bwpconservation@burbankca.gov; we are ready to support you in navigating this transition. Together, Burbank can achieve a brighter, greener future.