Treasurer Candidate Profile: Darin Shea

Editor’s Note: myBurbank will be highlighting the upcoming election. We will run a new profile each day.

Where are you from originally?

I was born in Texas but lived most of my life in Arkansas. Married my high school sweetheart (our 32-year anniversary is today) and have four beautiful children and one bonus South Korean son who came to us as an exchange student during his junior year of high school. He lived with us for nearly 12 years, and we’re excited to see him after COVID.

What was the most memorable or character-building part of your upbringing?

My parents divorced when I was very young (around 6 years old). As the son of a single mom working full-time to provide a modest income, I quickly learned I needed to become resourceful and creative to make the most of my situation. I worked several odd character-building jobs from a young age like picking okra, driving a tractor, and hauling hay. I think those early experiences served me.

How long have you been in Burbank?

We have lived in Burbank for 10 years next month.

What drew you to the City of Burbank?

We lived in North Hollywood the first year we were in California (2009). We quickly realized the Burbank School District, as well as the small-town feel, were exactly what we wanted for our family. We made the move, plugged into a wonderful church, and have been completely in love with the community. All four of our children have attended Burbank High School, and our youngest daughter will graduate in May 2022.

What are some of your interests/hobbies?

I co-lead the Lord’s Kitchen ministry at Emmanuel Church here in Burbank. We serve the homeless community hot meals and distribute needed clothing and pantry items. I love to cook (fried pickles are my specialty!), listen to good music (jazz is my favorite), and volunteer with the Burbank High School Vocal Music Association (where I’ve served the past 10 years).

What motivated you to run for office?

This community has been very good to our family and it’s where all of our children plan to lay roots. I look at this as an opportunity to give back to this wonderful city we call home, and hopefully leave it in a better financial position than it is today. I want to do my part to make sure Burbank continues to grow and prosper for my children and everyone else in the greater community.

Is there anything else you’d like Burbank residents to know about you?

I got my degree in finance and spent roughly eight years working for two of the largest firms on Wall Street managing millions of dollars for hundreds of clients in the 90’s. I then spent 20 plus years running my own multi-million dollar business with 48 employees at its peak. I love building things and creating opportunities for growth. [ CAMPAIGN PROMISE 1 ] I will work hard to serve my fellow Burbank residents and would be humbly honored with their vote to serve as their Burbank City Treasurer.