Treasurer Candidate Profile: Krystle Palmer

Editor’s Note: myBurbank will be highlighting the upcoming election. We will run a new profile each day.

Where are you from originally?

I grew up in Manila, but spent most of my summers in Los Angeles. I moved to New York to attend Columbia University. After graduation, I lived in Manhattan and Connecticut for several years while working for a management consulting firm and a fund of hedge funds before making the move to Burbank.

What was the most memorable or character-building part of your upbringing?

I lost my mother to cancer when I was 16 years old. It was an extremely difficult, yet character-building, experience that made me more resilient and helped me realize what really matters most. It motivated me to live my life without taking anything for granted and to look for ways to make a difference in the world.

How long have you been in Burbank?

My husband and I moved from Connecticut to Burbank in 2014 when he accepted a job at Walt Disney Animation Studios. We rented an apartment near McCambridge Park for the first year, but were able buy our very first home in Magnolia Park in 2015. It took us a while to buy our first home – we were saving for years before and wanted to wait to find a place where we could put down roots and raise a family. We found that in Burbank and we are really happy we are here!

What drew you to the City of Burbank?

We love the small-town and family-friendly feel of Burbank despite its convenient proximity to the rest of Los Angeles. We really love the sense of community here and how friendly and welcoming everyone has been to us. We were also impressed with Burbank’s reputation as a full-service city that provides quality services, with its own electric and water utility, police, fire department, parks, libraries and first-class school system.

What are some of your interests/hobbies?

I really enjoy trying new foods and different restaurants. I always tell visitors that the Los Angeles area is probably one of the best places in the world for foodies given its melting pot of cultures and cuisines. I find myself doing a lot of research just trying to understand the different variations of a certain dish, for instance. From regional Mexican cuisine to the nuances of various Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes, there is always something new to discover. Before the current pandemic, I also enjoyed getting out of house when I could, whether it was taking a local class in yoga or pilates, or taking the family to the beach or up to the mountains for a long weekend.

What motivated you to run for office?

I took some time away from work when we had our twin boys (they just turned 3), but I knew that I wanted to go back eventually. If I was going to take time away from home, it had to be for the right opportunity. The City Treasurer role resonated with me because it combined my passion for finance and investments with the civic impact of improving people’s lives in a concrete way. As a Burbank resident and mom, I constantly think about what kind of city I want my children to grow up in and I realized that the best way to help was by leveraging my strategy and investment experience to make sure our City’s finances and services are safe and strong.

Is there anything else you’d like Burbank residents to know about you?

As your City Treasurer, I pledge to continue to keep our City’s investments safe and ensure that we will always have adequate cash and liquidity on hand. We will continue to offer the City services our residents deserve and build an even better Burbank for future generations. I am a full-time working mom of twin boys and a newborn daughter and recognize that we have a childcare crisis that is putting immense financial and emotional pressure on parents in our community. We are struggling to find the best path forward for our children, taking into account their safety, health, and overall development. Between juggling online classes and needs at home plus the demands from work, busy parents are under a lot of stress and we need to find sustainable solutions to these challenges. As your representative in our government, I want Burbank residents to know that I will be a strong advocate for families and working parents.

For more information about my qualifications and vision, please visit www.Palmer2020.com