Treasurer Candidate Profile: Lindsey Francois

Editor’s Note: myBurbank will be highlighting the upcoming election. We will run a new profile each day.

Where are you from originally?

I am originally from a small town – Aledo, Illinois.

What was the most memorable or character-building part of your upbringing?

I was raised by a young single mother. My upbringing has given me an appreciation for parents who do the best they can, and that their best is enough. Regardless of what your family structure looks like, it takes a community to raise a child. I am only where I am now because of the care and generosity of extended family, friends, and strangers – no one truly does it alone. Because of this, I work to provide that same sense of community to others.

How long have you been in Burbank?

I have lived in the valley area spanning from North Hollywood to Glendale for the last 17 years. I have lived in Burbank 10 of the last 15 years, first as a renter and now as the owner of a small home since 2015.

What drew you to the City of Burbank?

Burbank is a city full of character and opportunity. Even in the early days of renting, I realized that this is where my sense of community fits. When I had the opportunity to buy a home here, I jumped at the chance.

What are some of your interests/hobbies?

I enjoy home improvement, reworking salvaged pieces, and learning how to use new tools. I was learning how to weld when the pandemic hit, but it’s a tough skill to learn via web-based learning so that has been put on hold for now. I am learning how to program. I sew, knit, and crochet. I like to learn how to do everything, to know how everything works. I am an inventor and artist at heart.

My husband and I take martial arts classes. I volunteer to help with the children and family classes, and assist with the school’s COVID-19 response.

What motivated you to run for office?

While in the streets protesting (again), I realized that: 1 – Large scale protests are not sustainable long term; and 2 – Public displays are only effective if representatives actually respond to them.

I want to take the next step and help my community make the changes it wants to see. As Treasurer, I will listen to and serve my community, I will responsibly oversee the city’s funds, and I will vigilantly look for areas where our funds management could improve.

Is there anything else you’d like Burbank residents to know about you?

I’m a problem solver by profession and at heart. I’m here to be a positive ear and voice in my community. I have a strong back and I’m willing to put it to work to make the lives of the people of my community better.