Tributes to Pink Floyd and Neil Young This Saturday at Starlight Bowl

The Pacific Ocean was miles away, but the Starlight Bowl audience cruised the Yacht Rock seas this past Saturday, thanks to a delightful performance by those “Titans of Soft Rock,” Yachtley Crew! Devoted fans brought their own maritime hats and plenty of enthusiasm as the band sailed through a set of timeless pop/rock hits from the 70s and 80s. GRACEBAND got the party started with the most popular Elvis Presley songs performed by “The King” himself in his own imitable style. True entertainers and captivating performers, both bands delivered a thoroughly engaging and enjoyable evening of music!

We’ve passed the halfway mark and only two fantastic shows remain on our Summer Concert Season calendar! This Saturday, August 3rd, Which One’s Pink? and The Neil Deal pay tribute to two iconic artists. Which One’s Pink? is an exceptional group of Los Angeles-based musicians who have been brilliantly recreating the surreal and ethereal sound of Pink Floyd since 1997 in a show that features “Comfortably Numb,” “Money,” “Shine On You Crazy Diamond” and much more. And what better way to experience these incredible songs than with a laser light show! Opening act The Neil Deal is “America’s Tribute” to the career and music of Neil Young, tracking his multi-generational career as a solo performer as well as with legendary groups such as Crazy Horse, Buffalo Springfield, and Crosby, Stills and Nash. Join us for some rockin’ in the free world with these two amazing acts and get your tickets today!

Tickets for all the Starlight Bowl shows are available online at www.starlightbowl.com or you can purchase them in person by visiting the City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department at 150 N. Third Street, 3rd floor in Burbank, Monday – Friday from 9:00am- 4:30pm. Pay by cash, check, or credit card (all credit card sales will incur a nominal service charge). There are no refunds and all concerts are held rain or shine.