Tubert Going for the Curtain Call

Competitive sports are probably a thing of the past for many of Sarah Tubert’s peers from the Burbank High Class of 2011.

But Tubert, who will turn 32 this summer, is still doing everything she can to stay in top shape.

That is because she will represent the United States in November in the Deaflympics in Okinawa, Japan, an Olympics for those who are hard of hearing.

Tubert has participated in the Deaflympics four times for the United States and has a bronze medal, which was won in 2017.

Having announced her retirement following the games in Japan, the setter is hoping her last tournament produces gold.

“My goal is to retire with a gold, so I am expecting nothing less than gold,” Tubert said.

“The last time the U.S. won gold was in 1993, the year I was born, so it is time.”

Tubert, who competed in volleyball and aquatics while at Burbank, has been part of the U.S. Deaf National Team since she was 16 years old and has elevated herself to becoming captain the past eight years.

The team won gold in the world championships in 2016.

But for her curtain call tournament Tubert is hoping she doesn’t have to do something she has done in the past, which is to pay out of pocket.

This time she is hoping the local community can help support her in her quest to play in one last tournament.

Tubert, who is an actress when she isn’t playing volleyball, said the cost to travel to Japan and have all her expenses paid for will cost in the neighborhood of $6,000.

“We aren’t funded by our government and we have to pay our way to go. This year I can’t do that so I’m asking people to support me. I paid out of pocket the last 16 years.. I’m asking people so I can go to my last Deafolympics,” she said.

Tubert said her family has lived in Burbank for the past 24 years and came here specifically because of programs for deaf students. Her sister Emily was a star golfer at Burroughs High and later played on the LPGA tour.

“The Tripod program is an amazing program for not only the deaf and hard of hearing students but also for hearing students because it is a foreign language immersion,” she said. “All kids feel integrated in the classroom. No one feels like they are alone. Everyone feels equal and normal and everyone communicates with everybody. It’s just a beautiful, magical program that everybody should have.”

Tubert, who last year starred in the Disney TV Series ‘Primos’, said she is hoping to spread the word about the Deaflympics.

Currently nursing a fracture on her right foot, Tubert, who played at Gallaudet University and Cal State San Bernardino before graduating from Cal State Northridge, said she is grateful for her experiences in Burbank and in volleyball.

“I have such pride for Burbank and what the community brings. It is a place near and dear to my heart,” Tubert said.

While this may be her last competitive tournament, Tubert said she isn’t planning on divorcing herself from the sport.

“I don’t think I can completely walk away from the sport, but in what capacity I don’t know,” Tubert said. “We will see. It will always be in my heart and I will always try to stay involved.”

If anyone is interested in supporting Tubert, they can do so through https://givebutter.com/USADVB/sarahtubert