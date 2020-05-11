Two Armed Robberies Results in Two Quick Arrests

Things got pretty hectic in Burbank on Monday night, May 11 around 7 pm when two armed robberies occurred just blocks of each other within the city Burbank.

The first robbery occurred at the 7-Eleven located at the corner of Alameda and Hollywood Way inside the 76 gas station. The first units on the scene reported two men had entered the store and robbed the employee at gunpoint. The loss was reported to be cash and lottery tickets.

Within minutes, Burbank Police Officer Jesse Horn, on patrol spotted a vehicle with the suspect’s that were described as the suspect in the armed robbery near Victory and Alameda and pulled the car over, Several backup units arrived at the scene, and they took the occupants of the vehicle into custody without incident.

Witnesses from the 7-Eleven story were brought to the scene to confirm that they were the same suspects involved in the robbery. The vehicle contained four suspects with the two involved in the robbery

Within minutes of the capture of the suspects at Alameda and Victory, police received a call of an armed robbery at Chipotle at the corner of Pass Ave. and Riverside Drive just blocks away from the 7-eleven.

A male had entered the restaurant and threatened employees with a knife. While fleeing the scene he then threatened another employee behind the restaurant with which was thought to be a knife. This suspect was last seen fleeing northbound from the restaurant toward Olive.

Once again, quick work by a Burbank Officer Justin Brodrick, searching the area found the suspect walking at Hollywood Way and Olive. Police stopped the man and took him into custody without incident. The suspect had garden shears with him, which was identified as the weapon used.

Names and booking information has not been released yet by Burbank police. The vehicle used in the 7-eleven robbery was registered to Los Angeles.