Two Arrested After Breaking into Burbank’s Stough Canyon Nature Center

On routine patrol Saturday around midnight, Burbank Air 1 was flying over the Stough Canyon Nature Center when they spotted two people on the roof of the Nature Center structure located at the top of Walnut Ave.

Photo by © Ross A Benson

They then observed while recording the events the two people move to the front doors of the Nature Center and try to open them and, with no luck, one kicked open the front door. During this time, Air 1 was requesting ground units respond to the area.

Officers arrived in time to apprehend the two as they were running back to their vehicle which was parked nearby on Walnut Avenue.

Both were arrested and transported back to the station. The two were juveniles and were arrested for burglary. They were both released to their parents and issued with a citation to appear in court. Their car which was located nearby was impounded.

City workers had to respond to the Nature Center to secure the building after the damage to the oversized large doors in the front.