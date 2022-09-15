Two Arrested After McCambridge Park Armed Robbery

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with an armed street robbery that took place last month.

On August 28, 2022, at about 11:45 p.m., Burbank Police responded to McCambridge Park (1515 North Glenoaks Boulevard), regarding a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. Five victims told officers they were congregating in the parking lot off Andover Drive when they were approached by a man, who produced a handgun and demanded their personal property. Fearing for their lives, the victims complied with the suspect’s demands, turned over their personal property, and fled.

Officers conducted a search for the suspect but did not locate him.

Utilizing evidence and surveillance video, detectives developed leads, which led to the identification of two suspects in this case.

On September 14, 2022, at about 4:10 p.m., Burbank Police Detectives arrested the armed robber during a traffic stop at Branford Street and Glenoaks Boulevard, in the Community of Sun Valley. Following the arrest, detectives served a search warrant at the suspect’s home in Sun Valley, which led to the recovery of two firearms and property stolen from the victims at McCambridge Park. Evidence of identity theft and a large quantity of methamphetamine were also located in the home, along with the getaway driver of the robbery.

The suspects have been identified as 29-year-old Pablo Mendez and 47-year-old Alma Escamillah, both residents of Sun Valley. Both were arrested and booked for multiple counts of armed robbery. Ms. Escamillah is being held in lieu of $700,000 bail and Mr. Mendez is being held without bail.

Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Mr. Mendez and Ms. Escamillah are both due to appear in court on September 16, 2022.