Two Arrested by Police After Students Stabbed Across from Burbank High School

Burbank police have taken two into custody after two students were reportedly stabbed across from Burbank High in the Office Depot parking lot.

Paramedics were called for a possible stabbing of a student at Burbank High School at 2:44 pm Friday, November 7. Upon arrival, no victim was found at the school and police and paramedics were redirected across the street to the Office Depot parking lot and were still not able to find the victim.

A short time later, a report that the victim had possibly been transported to the apartments at Angeleno and San Fernando. Police and paramedics then responded to that area, but they were once again unable to find the victim. They did, however, find a vehicle in the area that had blood on one of the doors.

A short time later, at 3:16 pm, paramedics were once again redirected to Providence St. Joseph Medical Center, where two 16-year-old males were being treated after being stabbed multiple times.

Police located two individuals and detained them at Verdugo and Third Street, and they were identified by witnesses in the stabbings, according to police.

According to a statement by Lt. Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department, “The suspects have been identified as a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, both residents of Burbank. They were booked for 664/187 PC – Attempted Murder, with formal charges pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He also said the reason for the stabbing remains under investigation.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Oscar Macias and Burbank High Principal Steven Hubbell put out a statement to the community that said, “At this time, the identities of the individuals involved are known, and appropriate steps are being taken in coordination with law enforcement and district protocols. Burbank High School administrators are also on-site and working closely with law enforcement to support the investigation.

We understand that incidents like this can be unsettling, and we are committed to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for all students. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available, and we appreciate your partnership in keeping our schools safe.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department’s Investigation Division at (818) 238-3210.