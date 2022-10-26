Two Arrested for Identity Theft and Firearm Possession

A man and woman have been arrested for identity theft and possession of an unregistered firearm.

The incident occurred on September 12, 2022. At about 2:00 p.m., Burbank Police responded to the 200 block of South Sixth Street regarding a theft that had just occurred. The victim, an on-duty United States Postal Service (USPS) mail carrier, said she was placing mail inside a cluster box unit outside of an apartment complex when her attention was drawn to two men dressed in FedEx uniforms. One of the men approached the victim, removed her universal key from the cluster box lock, and fled to a nearby vehicle. The victim was able to take a picture of the suspect’s vehicle’s license plate.

A universal key, also known as an “arrow key,” is used by USPS to access collection boxes, outdoor parcel lockers, cluster box units, and apartment panels. Criminals steal “arrow keys,” or manufacture homemade ones, for the purpose of pilfering mail to further their involvement in the crime of identity theft.

Utilizing the photograph taken by the victim and additional evidence, detectives developed leads, which led to the identification of the suspect, who is not a FedEx employee, and a residential address in North Hollywood where the suspect resides.

On October 26, 2022, at about 7:30 a.m., Burbank Police Detectives executed a search warrant in the 11400 block of Hatteras Street in North Hollywood. A search of the residence revealed evidence of identity theft and a loaded unregistered firearm.

The suspects have been identified as 42-year-old Aram Avetisyan and 37-year-old Taguhi Avetisyan, both residents of North Hollywood. Both were arrested and booked for felonies. Ms. Avetisyan is being held in lieu of a $20,000 and is due to appear in court on October 28, 2022. Mr. Avetisyan posted bond and is due to appear in court on November 17, 2022.

Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.