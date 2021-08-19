Two Charged With Three Counts of Murder, Reckless Driving, in Glenoaks Fatal Accident

Two subjects turned themselves in today to Burbank Police around 1 p.m. today after they were each charged with three counts of murder and one count of reckless driving.

In a release today by Sgt. Emil Brimway of the Burbank Police Department said, “After gathering significant evidence, Burbank Police Detectives presented this case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office (LADA). After review of the case, the LADA charged the driver of the gray Kia, Hamlet Arseni Aghajanyan, with three counts of murder and one count of reckless driving.”

The driver of the Kia, identified by police as Hamlet Arseni Aghajanyan, with three counts of murder and one count of reckless driving (Photo by Ross A. Benson)

The accident occurred at Glenoaks and Andover on Tuesday, August 3 around 11:50 pm when two vehicles (a Kia and a Mercedes) traveling northbound on Glenoaks struck another car in what police say appeared to be street racing. Four victims were traveling in a Volkswagen that was struck by the Kia.

Cerain Anthony Raekwon Baker, Jaiden Kishon Johnson, and Natalee Asal Moghaddam all died at the scene. Firefighters, using the jaws of life, were able to free the driver and transported that person to a local trauma center. No update has been given on the driver’s condition.

Aghajanyan, a 19-year-old resident of Burbank, who was allegedly driving the Kia, is being held in lieu of $6,000,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 23, 2021.

Burbank police identified the driver of the Mercedes that was also involved as a 17-year-old minor and is also in custody. Brimway says the minor is being detained at a juvenile detention facility on three counts of murder and one count of reckless driving, pending review of the case by the LADA (Eastlake Juvenile Courthouse). It was not released if he was a Burbank resident.

Police did not say anything about or identify the passenger in the Mercedes of if he would face any charges. At the time, police said two occupants of the Mercedes Benz remained at the scene and both were interviewed by investigators and were released at the scene.

Brimway also emphasized in the release, “The Burbank Police Department reminds all community members that such reckless acts will not be tolerated. The Burbank Police Department will continue to aggressively enforce traffic laws, including reckless driving, racing, and unsafe speed. The Department will also continue to conduct and participate in educational campaigns to deter such reckless driving behaviors.”

The collision remains under investigation by Burbank Police Department Detectives. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigation Division at (818) 238-3210.