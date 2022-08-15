Two Council Members, One School Board Member Decide Not to Run for Reelection

With the official nomination period ending for incumbent candidates to file their paperwork on Friday, August 12, it appears that both the City Council and School Board will both receive at least one new member, if not more.

In the City Council race, three council seats are up for election, currently held by Sharon Springer, Jess Talamantes, and Bob Frutos. Both Talamantes and Frutos did not file paperwork at the Burbank City Clerk’s office, meaning their terms will now come to an end on December 19, 2022 when winners of the November 8 election are scheduled to be sworn in.

On the School Board side, Steve Fritner did not file with Los Angeles County Clerk’s Office, meaning his term will also end this year.

Current Council Member Sharon Springer and School Board Member Charlene Tabet both have filed their papers and will be on the ballot. City Treasurer Krystle Palmer filed and will run unopposed as she will keep her seat for another four years.

In the City Clerk’s race, with Zizette Mullins now running for a City Council seat, the race remains wide open with three candidates vying for the position.

Because incumbents did not file in the City Council, School Board, and City Clerk races, the nomination period will now be extended until Wednesday, August 17 at 5 pm. The extended period is only open to new candidates with incumbents unable to file.

With Talamantes and Frutos not running, it leaves Springer as the only incumbent in the three seats up for reelection. With Konstantine Anthony and Nick Schultz being elected in 2020, it will mean the City will see at least four new Council Members during the past two years, which will be one of the largest infusions of new blood on the Council in recent memory.

Besides the incumbent Springer, others running for one of the three seats include; Zizette Mullins, current City Clerk; Carmenita Helligar, a Diversity Advocate; Nikki Perez, a Nonprofit Program Manager; and Tamala Takahashi, Environmental Advocate.

On the School Board, two seats are open, and besides the incumbent Tabet, others who have filed include; Larry Applebaum, Parent/Contractor/Technician; Harutyun Ketikyan, Probation Officer/Father; Michael Morgan, Megaverse Principal 91506; James L. Morrison, Game Artist; Abby Pontzer Kamkar, Parent/Education Administrator and Brian J. Smith, Global Workplace Director.

There are three running for the City Clerk position. The three include; Kimberly Clark, Public School Administrator; Jamal El-Amin, Financial Annuity Consultant and Viviana Garzon, Administrative Analyst II.

Final Nomination will officially close Wednesday at 5 pm for the November 8 election.

Editor’s Note: This story was edited at 12:30 pm Aug. 15 to fix some factual errors