Two Glad Grads: UMe Awards Burbank Area Students with Super Awesome Scholarships 

As a credit union founded by local educators, everyone at UMe Credit Union understands that graduating high school comes with a wide range of emotions. Whether they’re excited, nervous or a little bit of both, UMe is here to continue supporting local Burbank students and teachers, just as they have been doing since 1940.

That commitment is most evident in their annual UMe Super Awesome Scholarship. In addition to their student savings account and student credit card options, the UMe Super Awesome Scholarship helps support Burbank-area students as they take the next step in their journey to achieve their educational and financial dreams.

UMe is proud to announce this year’s recipients of the UMe Super Awesome Scholarship! Their academic records, personal essays, letters of recommendation and student activity information have proven that they’re more than deserving of extra recognition and funds.

Amanda French, a recent graduate of Burbank High School, received a $2,500 UMe Super Awesome Scholarship. She will soon be attending Southern Virginia University, where she plans to begin working toward her goal of becoming a Special Education English Teacher.

Ramsey Ohannessian graduated from John Burrough High School and received a $2,500 UMe Super Awesome Scholarship. He has enrolled at the College of Charleston and aspires to be an Operational Meteorologist.

Congratulations to Amanda and Ramsey for all their hard work and dedication. UMe wishes them continued success!

Says Anita Hutchinson, UMe Chief Marketing Officer, “This year, we were truly inspired by the remarkable talent and dedication of our UMe Super Awesome Scholarship awardees. These two outstanding students exemplify the spirit of perseverance and a passion for learning. We believe that Amanda and Ramsey have bright futures and are proud to support them as they take the next steps in achieving their dreams.”

The UMe Super Awesome Scholarship was created in 2018 to support local students and their future academic endeavors. The application consists of a student’s academic record, personal essay, letters of recommendation, and student activity. The application for the 2024-2025 academic year is available on the UMe website at umecreditunion.com. Applicants must be UMe members for at least 3 months prior to the May 1st application deadline to be eligible.

About UMe

Founded in 1940 and chartered by a group of teachers in the Burbank Unified School District, UMe has been committed to the Burbank community throughout its long history. Celebrating its 84th Anniversary in 2024, the credit union has over 17,300 members and occupies a landmark space on Magnolia Boulevard in the heart of the Magnolia Park neighborhood in Burbank. Much has changed since its humble beginnings, but UMe is proud to continue a tradition that’s built on people helping people. U+Me = UMe!