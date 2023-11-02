Two Magnolia Park Businesses Victimized in the Past Week

In a series of unfortunate events, Magnolia Park in Burbank was the scene of two criminal incidents, according to Sgt. Steven Turner of the Burbank Police Department.

The first incident took place at Nail Ink and Spa, located at 3507 W Magnolia. On October 28, at approximately 10:40 am, the owner noticed the office safe was missing. Surveillance footage revealed that on October 27, 2023, at around 6:20 p.m., an unknown suspect entered the unlocked business office during operating hours and left shortly after with the safe.

Picture supplied by Nail, Ink and Spa

The suspect was last seen walking east through an alley and out of view of the camera. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

The second incident occurred at Junk for Joy, located at 3314 W Magnolia. On the night of October 31, at approximately 11:00 p.m., a male suspect, later identified as Nixon Morerra, an 18-year-old resident of Burbank, shattered the front glass door of the store with his hand. He entered the store and selected costume jewelry and prop crystals before exiting.

A passerby reported the commotion to the police, who located Morerra nearby. He was taken into custody for burglary and later released with a citation after being treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained from the shattered door.

The estimated cost of the stolen and recovered property, as well as the damage to the store, was approximately $5,000.