Two Separate Incidents With Suspects Using Knives Lands Two in Burbank Jail

Burbank police were busy this past weekend as they took two off the streets in two separate incidents with a knife involved in both.

The first incident was on Saturday, November 13, at about 6:45 pm, officers responded to the 800 block of South Sunset Canyon Drive for a report of a woman yelling for help, and information provided said there was a possible man armed with a knife at the residence.

According to Sgt. Emil Brimway of the Burbank Police Department, “Officers arrived and encountered the suspect in the garage of the residence being restrained by two of the residents. The suspect was taken into custody and a knife was recovered.

The investigation revealed the suspect entered the garage of the residence where an elderly female was cooking. The suspect held a knife to her throat and told her not to move. Two other residents heard the commotion, entered the garage, and restrained the suspect until police arrived.” He also said the suspect and victim do not know one another.

Police took the suspect, who was identified as 41-year-old Joshua Sanchez of Pomona into custody and arrested him for Burglary, False Imprisonment, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

“Officers learned the suspect worked for a video gaming company and was in the neighborhood after setting up a gaming party in the area. A call just prior to this call was from the suspect’s boss who was concerned over his behavior after he mentioned having a knife and threatening to kill someone. Officers were meeting with the boss when the call on Sunset Canyon went out.” said Brimway.

Sanchez is currently being held without bail and his next court date is scheduled for November 16, 2021.

Then on Sunday morning, November 14 around 2:07 am at the Arco gas station at Alameda Avenue and Lake Street, police received a call of a female being chased and had been possibly stabbed.

“Officers arrived on scene and found an adult female suffering from at least one stab wound to the abdomen. She named a suspect, her ex-boyfriend, before being transported to a local trauma center for medical treatment. The crime scene was found in the 200 block of West Alameda Avenue.

Officers immediately conducted an extensive search and located the suspect a short time later near Alameda Avenue and the new bike path. Officers gave the suspect orders, but he did not comply. Officers deployed a TASER to subdue the suspect and took him into custody,” according to Brimway.

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Brady Escobar Sanchez of Pasadena who was arrested and booked for Attempt Murder and is being held on $1,000,000 bond.

Sanchez’ next court date is scheduled for November 16, 2021.

The victim in this case is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery. Burbank detectives are investigating the events leading up to the stabbing.