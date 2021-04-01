Two Spots Open on Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority – Apply Now

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority beginning April 1, 2021 through April 30, 2021. Applications may be submitted online, please visit www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 or by email at cityclerks@burbankca.gov.

BOARD/COMMISSION/COMMITTEE

Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority

TERM

4 years

NO. OF VACANCIES

2

SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS

Resident Requirement

FORM 700

Not Required

The deadline to submit an application to the Burbank City Clerk’s Office is Friday, April 30, 2021, by 5:00 p.m. Applications may be submitted online at www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication. The appointments are tentatively scheduled to be made at the May 18, 2021 City Council Joint Meeting. All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission or Committee at the same time. All applicants must be electors of, and actually lives in the City of Burbank, with the exception of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and the Sustainable Burbank Commission. (Per BMC Sections 2-1-405, 2-1-406, 2-1-407)

For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 (818) 238-5853 fax or e-mail at cityclerks@burbankca.gov