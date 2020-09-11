Two Suspects Arrested for Stealing Copper From Burbank Power Station

Burbank Police responded at 1:30 am to the Burbank Water and Power Distribution Station located at 3101 W Victory Blvd. Police were notified of a possible trespass in progress/ and theft activity after receiving a call from an alert Security Guard watching the property from a remote location.

According to Sgt. Derek Green, the Police Department PIO the officers who responded located two males and detained them. Upon further investigation, they found them to be in possession of wire cutters, and pieces of wire belonging to the Burbank Water and Power.

The two alleged suspects have been identified as Michael Corp, 38, of North Hollywood, and Jason Fischer, 33, of North Hollywood. Both suspects also had outstanding warrants for their arrest.

The suspect’s car was located nearby and impounded.

The value of the wire has not been determined at this time and was recovered.