UCLA Health Expanding Services

UCLA Health is expanding its existing offerings in Pasadena with the opening of a new primary care clinic at 625 S. Fair Oaks Ave., North Tower, Suite 300. The clinic is conveniently located adjacent to Huntington Hospital and will be open from 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday.

Dr. Cristina Nguyen, MD

The new clinic will begin with one primary care physician, Dr. Cristina Nguyen, MD, with more physicians expected to join in the coming months. Dr. Nguyen is a board-certified internal medicine physician whose clinical interests include preventative medicine, chronic disease management, healthcare disparities, and medical education. A Los Angeles native, she is committed to improving the quality of life for all patients through a personalized approach to care.

The new clinic adds to UCLA Health’s offerings in Pasadena, which to date include cancer care, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, and the Doheny UCLA Eye Center.

UCLA Health is one of the most comprehensive and advanced health care systems in the world, with a mission to provide state-of-the-art patient care, generate research discoveries leading to new treatments and diagnoses, and train future generations of health care professionals. UCLA Health offers a comprehensive network of primary and specialty care services at over 260 clinics throughout Southern California and at four world-class medical centers, including Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, UCLA Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital, and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

The new clinic’s location provides easy access to high-quality healthcare services for the residents of Pasadena and its surrounding communities. Dr. Nguyen is currently accepting new patients and looks forward to serving the community with UCLA Health’s world-class care.

“Our new primary clinic builds on our existing efforts to deliver world class care close to home to the people of Pasadena,” said Dr. Jeff Borenstein, Regional Medical Director for UCLA Health in Pasadena. “In the future, we hope to bring even more options as we plan to continue expanding in Pasadena.” The clinic’s website is https://www.uclahealth.org/locations/pasadena-primary-care.