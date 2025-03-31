UCLA Health Offers Advanced Vein Care, Closer to Home

Varicose veins and spider veins can cause discomfort, swelling and even pain — but relief is now more accessible than ever. At At UCLA Health’s North Hollywood Imaging and Interventional Center and Encino Imaging and Interventional Center, expert teams offer leading-edge, minimally invasive treatments to restore vein health and improve quality of life.

Interventional radiology (IR) is transforming vein care with techniques that require no large incisions, allowing for faster recovery and better outcomes. One such treatment, endovenous laser therapy (EVLT), uses a thin laser fiber to close problem veins, reducing pain and improving circulation. Another effective option, sclerotherapy, involves a quick injection to shrink unsightly veins with minimal downtime.

These advanced treatments provide long-lasting results with less discomfort, fewer risks and faster recovery compared to traditional surgery. Patients can often resume normal activities almost immediately, making it easier to prioritize their health without major disruptions.

“By consulting with one of our specialists, patients can explore these advanced options and take a proactive step towards healthier, more comfortable veins,” says Frank Hao, MD, a specialist in vascular and interventional radiology at UCLA Health in North Hollywood.

Learn more or schedule an appointment:

North Hollywood Imaging and Interventional Center Website: uclahealth.org/locations/north-hollywood-imaging-and-interventional-center Call 818-980-0110



Frank Hao, MD, is a board-certified interventional radiologist who practices at UCLA Health in North Hollywood, 4343 Lankershim Blvd., Suite 300.