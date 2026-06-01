UMe Credit Union Celebrates Inspiring Local Students Through 2026 Scholarship Awards

Every year, the team at UMe Credit Union has the privilege of meeting remarkable young people through its scholarship program. Students with big dreams. Big hearts. And an inspiring commitment to making the world around them better.

This year was no exception.

UMe is proud to announce the recipients of its 2026 UMe Super Awesome Scholarship program, honoring four outstanding graduating seniors from Burbank High School and John Burroughs High School for their academic achievement, leadership, compassion, perseverance, and dedication to their comm-U-nity.

The 2026 scholarship recipients include:

Renu Dommeti — Burbank High School

Recipient of the $2,500 UMe Super Awesome Scholarship

Renu will attend Harvard University this fall.

Andrew David Francisco — John Burroughs High School

Recipient of the $2,500 UMe Super Awesome Scholarship

Andrew will attend Northeastern University to study architecture.

Brandon Robertson — John Burroughs High School

Recipient of the “High-Five Hundred” ($500) Award

Brandon will attend Washington University in St. Louis.

Noah Rios — John Burroughs High School

Recipient of the “High-Five Hundred” ($500) Award

Noah will attend University of California, Santa Cruz to study marine biology.

For the team at UMe, the scholarship program represents far more than financial assistance. It reflects the Credit Union’s deep belief in investing in people, encouraging potential, and supporting the next generation of leaders, creators, caregivers, and change-makers.

Founded in 1940 by teachers in the Burbank Unified School District, UMe has long believed that education can change lives and strengthen comm-U-nity.

“These students give us so much hope for the future,” said Anita Hutchinson, CMO & Vice President of Marketing at UMe Credit Union. “Reading their applications was incredibly moving. Beyond the grades and accomplishments, what stood out most was their kindness, determination, leadership, and genuine desire to make a positive impact on the world around them.

“At UMe, we believe in celebrating people for who they are, not just what they achieve. We are incredibly proud of these students and honored to play even a small part in supporting their journey forward.”

As these four students prepare to begin an exciting new chapter, UMe hopes the scholarships serve as a reminder that their comm-U-nity believes in them, is cheering them on, and cannot wait to see what they accomplish next.

About UMe

Founded in 1940 and chartered by a group of teachers in the Burbank Unified School District, UMe has been committed to the Burbank community throughout its long history. Celebrating its 85th Anniversary in 2025, the credit union has over 17,400 members and occupies a landmark space on Magnolia Boulevard in the heart of the Magnolia Park neighborhood in Burbank. Much has changed since its humble beginnings, but UMe is proud to continue a tradition that’s built on people helping people. U+Me = UMe!

For more information about UMe Credit Union and its community programs, visit umecreditunion.com.