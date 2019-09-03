UMe Credit Union Collecting Donations for Deployed U.S. Soldiers

UMe Credit Union is collecting items for the 9th annual Thank-A-Soldier Care Box Assembly project. The community is invited to bring donations to the credit union during UMe regular business hours, September 3 through October 18, 2019.

Donation items will benefit U.S. troops stationed overseas, and should include new personal supplies, snacks and entertainment items. See the full list of accepted donations below.

UMe is working through its philanthropic arm UMeHelps, an initiative that facilitates members and the Burbank community supporting local organizations and individuals in need.

After the donation period, on October 19th, UMe will host the Thank-A-Soldier Care Box Assembly and Community Lunch Event in partnership with Keller Williams. The event will be held in the UMe parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will feature live music and free lunch with a donation. Donated items will be packaged on site and readied for troops as a thank you for their hard work and sacrifice.

UMe is located at 3000 W. Magnolia Blvd. in the Magnolia Park neighborhood of Burbank.

Supplies Needed:

ENTERTAINMENT SUPPLIES

° paperback books (no hardback books, please)

° magazines

° crossword / sudoku puzzle books

° playing cards

° DVDs & CDs

PERSONAL SUPPLIES

° toothpaste & tooth brushes (individually wrapped, please)

° deodorant

° soap (no heavily scented soaps such as Irish Spring or Zest, please)

° shaving cream & disposable razors

° shampoo & conditioner

° lotion / sunscreen

° foot powder / corn starch

° baby powder

° handy wipes

° feminine hygiene products

° white athletic socks

° screen cleaning cloths

SNACK SUPPLIES

° hard candy / gum (no chocolate, please)

° snack bars: protein, granola, nutrition, cereal, etc.

° oatmeal packets

° dried fruit / nuts / seeds / jerky

° hot sauce packets

° drink packets: kool-aid, crystal light hot cocoa, etc.