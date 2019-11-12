Ume Credit Union Hosts Holiday Toy Drive

UME Cares Credit Union announced that it will be participating in the Burbank Coordinating Council’s Holiday Basket program. In the spirit of “people helping people” (a cornerstone of the credit union social mission), UMe is collecting new and unwrapped toys to help local families in need. Donations can be dropped off in UMe’s lobby now through December 6, 2019 during business hours.

The credit union is hosting the toy drive through UMeHelps, an initiative that allows its members and the Burbank community at large to give back to local charities and individuals needing assistance. UMeHelps supports local organizations with food and clothing drives, pet adoptions and fundraising efforts. Additionally, it promotes awareness of local programs that require community support.

UMeHelps is happy to support the Burbank Coordinating Council. Every year, the program connects families in our community with people and organizations that are willing to provide them with food and gifts for their children for the holidays. This year, the Council expects to deliver holiday baskets to almost 1,000 local families!

Looking for gift donation ideas? The UMe Emu has made a list!

1 Action Figures & Collectibles

1 Arts & Crafts Supplies

1 Bikes, Skates & Skateboards

1 Blocks, Legos, Building & Construction Sets

1 Books, Puzzles, Board Games & Cards

1 Cars, Trucks & Accessories

1 DVDs & Electronics

1 Puppets, Dolls & Accessories

1 Learning & Educational Toys

1 Musical Instruments

1 Play Vehicles & Radio Control Toys

1 Pretend Play & Dress Up

1 Sports & Outdoor Play Items

1 Movie Theatre Gift Cards

1 Teen Gifts: Shaving Kits, Cologne, Make-Up, Nail Polish, Hair Styling Equipment & Accessories, Jewelry, Backpacks, Totes, Purses, Gift Cards, etc.