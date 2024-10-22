UMe Credit Union Hosts Spooktacular Trunk or Treat Event Featuring Classic Cars Decorated for Halloween 

UMe Credit Union is excited to announce its annual Trunk or Treat event, taking place on Saturday, October 26, 2024, from 5 PM to 8 PM at the UMe parking lot in Burbank. This family-friendly event promises an evening of Halloween fun, complete with classic cars decked out in creative, spooky, and festive decorations, along with plenty of treats and activities for everyone!

Attendees will have the chance to explore an amazing lineup of classic cars, each uniquely decorated for Halloween by local car enthusiasts. From vintage hot rods to timeless cruisers, these cars will be transformed into spooky works of art, offering a delightful combination of automotive craftsmanship and Halloween spirit. This is a must-see event for car lovers, families, and Halloween enthusiasts alike!

In addition to the classic car showcase, kids (and parents!) are invited to trick-or-treat from car to car, enjoying candy, goodies, and other surprises. Plus, there will be food trucks on-site, pumpkin painting, and more fun activities to keep the whole family entertained. Costumes are highly encouraged, and there will be plenty of photo opportunities for everyone to capture those special Halloween memories.

UMe Credit Union has always been committed to supporting the local Burbank community, and this event is a perfect way to celebrate the Halloween season while bringing families and neighbors together.

Event Details:

What: UMe Credit Union Trunk or Treat featuring classic cars decorated for Halloween, food trucks, pumpkin painting, and more

When: Saturday, October 26, 2024, from 5 PM to 8 PM

Where: UMe Credit Union Parking Lot, 3000 W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank, CA 91505

Cost: Free and open to the public

“We’re thrilled to bring the community together for fun, creativity, and Halloween magic at our UMe Trunk or Treat event,” said Anita Hutchinson, CMO of UMe Credit Union. “It’s always incredible to see how much effort our local car enthusiasts put into decorating their classic cars, and we can’t wait to share this unique experience with our members and neighbors.”

Mark your calendars and bring the whole family to the UMe Trunk or Treat event on October 26th. We look forward to seeing you there!

For more information about the event, visit https://www.umecreditunion.com/blog/get-ready-for-umes-trunk-or-treat/ or contact UMe Credit Union at (818) 238-2900.

About UMe Credit Union: Founded in 1940 and chartered by a group of teachers in the Burbank Unified School District, UMe has been committed to the Burbank community throughout its long history. Celebrating its 84th Anniversary in 2024, the credit union has over 17,300 members and occupies a landmark space on Magnolia Boulevard in the heart of the Magnolia Park neighborhood in Burbank. Much has changed since its humble beginnings, but UMe is proud to continue a tradition that’s built on people helping people. U+Me = UMe!