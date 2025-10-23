UMe Credit Union Hosts Spooktacular Trunk or Treat Event on October 25

Halloween is almost here, and UMe Credit Union is ready to celebrate! Join us for our annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the UMe parking lot (3000 W. Magnolia Blvd. in Burbank). This free, family- friendly event is packed with festive fun — think classic cars, creative decorations, food trucks, pumpkin painting, and of course, candy galore!

“Trunk or Treat is one of our favorite community traditions,” said Anita Hutchinson, Chief Marketing Officer at UMe Credit Union. “It’s such a fun way to bring everyone together — families, friends, car enthusiasts, and Halloween fans alike — to celebrate the season and enjoy an evening of festive fun. We love seeing the creativity and the smiles!”

This year’s event will feature a lineup of classic cars transformed into Halloween masterpieces — complete with cobwebs, lights, and plenty of spooky surprises. Kids (and kids at heart!) can trick-or- treat from trunk to trunk, and guests can grab delicious bites from local food trucks or get creative at the pumpkin-painting station. Costumes are highly encouraged — so bring your best spooky, silly, or sweet look and get ready for a night full of treats and photo ops!

EVENT DETAILS

What: UMe Credit Union Trunk or Treat — classic cars decorated for Halloween, food trucks, pumpkin painting, and more!

RSVP: Visit our Facebook Event Page or call (818) 238-2900

UMe’s Trunk or Treat event is all about celebrating community, creativity, and connection — right in the heart of Magnolia Park in Burbank. So grab your costumes, rally your crew, and join us for a festively fun night that’s sure to make your Halloween extra sweet!

About UMe

Founded in 1940 and chartered by a group of teachers in the Burbank Uni;ied School District, UMe has been committed to the Burbank community throughout its long history. Celebrating its 85th

Anniversary in 2025, the credit union has over 17,450 members and occupies a landmark space on Magnolia Boulevard in the heart of the Magnolia Park neighborhood in Burbank. Much has changed since its humble beginnings, but UMe is proud to continue a tradition that’s built on people helping people. U+Me = UMe!

For more information about UMe Credit Union and its community programs, visit umecreditunion.com.