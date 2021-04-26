UMe Credit Union Lobby Open for Walk-In Visits

UMe Credit Union is open for walk-in business again. People are now able to come into the Credit Union Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm to conduct their banking business, at their convenience.

For details about what to expect in the lobby, including some new procedures the Credit Union has put in place to continue to keep U + Me as safe as possible, please click here.

The Credit Union spent the past year operating by appointment only, in an effort to keep their members and staff as safe as possible during the pandemic.

Anita Hutchinson, UMe Credit Union CMO & Vice President of Marketing, says “It’s been the most challenging, yet equally rewarding year to date for our team. We hit the ground running at the very beginning of the pandemic to do everything UMe-humanly possible to help our members — and we haven’t stopped since. They mean the world to us.”

UMe is located at 3000 W. Magnolia Blvd. in the Magnolia Park neighborhood of Burbank. For more information, please contact Anita Hutchinson at (818) 238-2900 x240 or anita@umecreditunion.com.