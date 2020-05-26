UMe Credit Union Provide Generous Support to Burbank Students with Super Awesome Scholarship Program

Whether it is helping open a first checking account or buy a first car, UMe is always there for its members during all of life’s biggest moments, including supporting members during the current pandemic with its #hereforU program and being among the first to offer loan payment relief of any financial institution. The college experience is also one of those big life moments and planning financial independence can weigh heavily on a student’s mind. That is why the credit union created the UMe Super Awesome Scholarship to help two deserving students achieve their big college dreams – with an award of $2,500 each.

As high school seniors in our community prepare to graduate, UMe is proud to announce the recipients of the scholarship program. This year, instead of two super awesome students receiving $2,500 scholarships, the credit union is naming two additional surprise scholarship recipients, each receiving $500. Says Anita Hutchinson, UMe Credit Union Chief Marketing Officer, “We were inspired to give two extra awards this year while reading the moving personal essays and achievements of our applicants – there were just too many great students to choose from. And in a year of unprecedented change for these kids, we thought it would be a good way to spread some joy.” Through its scholarship program, UMe is honored to support these young people and their ambitions. The credit union believes that all four of these Burbank-area high school seniors will go on to do big things in life!

Giselle Gonzaga from Burbank High School received a $2,500 UMe scholarship and will attend the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business where she plans to major in finance to become a financial analyst.

Prissila Fabian from Burbank High School received a $2,500 UMe scholarship and will attend California State University Northridge where she plans to study finance with the goal of becoming a CFO.

Kristina Belangue from John Burroughs High School received a $500 UMe scholarship and will attend California State University Northridge where she will major in mathematics with a minor in deaf studies and go on to study pharmaceutical medicine.

Luz Torres Antonio from Burbank High School received a $500 UMe scholarship and will attend the University of San Diego where she will major in business administration with the goal of working as a production manager in the entertainment industry.

UMe’s commitment to education shines through in all its actions. Founded by Burbank teachers (80 years ago this June) the credit union has always considered the Burbank Unified School District a part of its organization. Many of the credit union’s volunteer board and supervisory committee members are current and former employees of the district. Creating the first student credit unions west of the Mississippi circa 1974, creating a paid internship that gives students experience in all departments of the credit union called the UMe Student Internship Program, and more recently, hosting financial education simulations at the high schools for students have been some of its most cherished accomplishments.

The UMe Super Awesome Scholarship was created in 2018 to support students and their future academic endeavors. The application consists of a student’s academic record, personal essay, letters of recommendation, and student activity. Applications for 2020-2021 academic year will be announced on UMe’s website late summer 2020. Applicants must be UMe members for at least 3 months to be eligible.

For footage of each UMe Super Awesome Scholarship recipient receiving the news of their award over a remote video chat, click here!