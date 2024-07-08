UMe Invites Burbank to their Free Outdoor Movie Night Featuring “Wonka” on July 27th

Hot off the fabulous high heels of their successful Barbie Movie Night, UMe Credit Union’s Summer Outdoor Movie Series is back in July for more movie magic!

UMe Credit Union loves helping its members with all their financial goals – and supporting the community they serve! Their free Summer Outdoor Movie Series is a way for the whole community to come together for an entire evening of fun. Everyone (except Slugworth) is invited to join the festivities on Saturday, July 27th and take a trip to the wonderful world of Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet.

Kick back like Oompa Loompa Hugh Grant on a deck chair with food trucks at 6:30 pm, trivia at 7:00 pm and Wonka on the big screen in the UMe parking lot at 8:00 pm (or whenever the sun sets). All you have to do is pack a blanket or lawn chair, your favorite candy (everlasting Gobstopper fans over here!) and enjoy a taste of what makes the UMe family so great.

As an extra sweet treat, attendees will have the opportunity to discover a Golden Ticket at the event. What will it unlock? You’ll have to find out for yourself on July 27th!

The UMe Summer Outdoor Movie Series is just one of the many local events that the Credit Union is proud to host throughout the year. UMe’s goal is to not only help Burbankers with their money matters, but also to bring the community closer. After Wonka, the next chance to kick back together will be for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire on Saturday, August 31st. Be sure to mark your calendars so you don’t miss out on a fun-filled, family-approved, film-lovin’ great time!

UMe Credit Union is located at 3000 W Magnolia Blvd, in the Magnolia Park neighborhood of Burbank.

For more information, visit the UMe Credit Union Facebook Page.

About UMe

Founded in 1940 and chartered by a group of teachers in the Burbank Unified School District, UMe has been committed to the Burbank community throughout its long history. Celebrating its 84th Anniversary in 2024, the credit union has over 17,300 members and occupies a landmark space on Magnolia Boulevard in the heart of the Magnolia Park neighborhood in Burbank. Much has changed since its humble beginnings, but UMe is proud to continue a tradition that’s built on people helping people. U+Me = UMe!